LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Barack Obama Sports Bomber Jacket Emblazoned With '44' & Twitter Can't Stop Gushing Over It

Barack Obama made an appearance for one of the most anticipated basketball games between Duke University and University of North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

News18.com

Updated:February 24, 2019, 3:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Barack Obama Sports Bomber Jacket Emblazoned With '44' & Twitter Can't Stop Gushing Over It
Barack Obama at the Cameron Indoor Stadium Image: Twitter
Loading...
The internet and fashionistas are going gaga over Former US president Barack Obama's latest sartorial choice.

Obama recently appeared for one of the most anticipated basketball games between arch rivals Duke University and University of North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

He was spotted donning a black bomber jacket embroidered with the number "44" in silver on its left sleeve. The 44 was obviously a reference to himself as the 44th President of the United States. Well, we must say he hit a slam dunk with this bossy style statement.

He teamed the bomber jacket with a button-down shirt, a pair of black jeans and Allbirds sneakers to go along with.

The USD 595 bomber jacket was custom-made by Rag and Bone designs for the former president during the end of his term but this is the first time he wore it publicly.

Apart from flaunting leather jackets and chambray shirts, this is Obama's best style moment so far. Having said that, he usually goes beyond the stodgy and typical on-duty politician suits which sets him apart.

The internet absolutely loved this fashion move and expressed their opinion about the bomber jacket, calling him the "coolest" US president ever and we could not agree less.























Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram