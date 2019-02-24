Barack Obama Sports Bomber Jacket Emblazoned With '44' & Twitter Can't Stop Gushing Over It

Obama’s bomber jacket that just says “44” might be one of the most baller things I’ve ever seen #DukeUNC — Andrew Conley (@BasedConley) February 21, 2019

I need that 44 Obama Bomber Jacket — City Boy Hobbs (@SparkemHobbs) February 21, 2019

Can we talk about Obama’s bomber jacket with 44 emblazoned on it? What a flex, and I’m here for it #UNCvsDuke — Audrey Jacobsen (@audacious14) February 21, 2019

Obama is a man of the people, even the Cameron Crazies. pic.twitter.com/om4F4xUKZi — ESPN (@espn) February 21, 2019

Web going crazy over #Obama in his black bomber jacket with #44 on the sleeve. #Stylish pic.twitter.com/ERJlUt4hHD — Lamar Faulk (@LamarTheWriter) February 21, 2019

The internet and fashionistas are going gaga over Former US president Barack Obama's latest sartorial choice.Obama recently appeared for one of the most anticipated basketball games between arch rivals Duke University and University of North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium.He was spotted donning a black bomber jacket embroidered with the number "44" in silver on its left sleeve. The 44 was obviously a reference to himself as the 44th President of the United States. Well, we must say he hit a slam dunk with this bossy style statement.He teamed the bomber jacket with a button-down shirt, a pair of black jeans and Allbirds sneakers to go along with.The USD 595 bomber jacket was custom-made by Rag and Bone designs for the former president during the end of his term but this is the first time he wore it publicly.Apart from flaunting leather jackets and chambray shirts, this is Obama's best style moment so far. Having said that, he usually goes beyond the stodgy and typical on-duty politician suits which sets him apart.The internet absolutely loved this fashion move and expressed their opinion about the bomber jacket, calling him the "coolest" US president ever and we could not agree less.