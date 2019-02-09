English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Basant Panchami 2019: The Festival of Knowledge, Wisdom & Love
Basant Panchami 2019: The idols of Goddess Saraswati are decorated with white clothes, and food and clothes of yellow color are presented as offerings in the temples. Educational institutions and artistic clubs dedicate this day to the Goddess Saraswati.
Image: @cityscanner/Instagram
Loading...
Basant Panchami falls on the fifth day of month of Magha according to the Hindu Calendar. The name Basant Panchami marks the onset of the spring season in India and the festival is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the country. Basant Panchami also initiates the preparations of Holika as the festival of Holi follows 40 days after Basant Panchami.
Bright flowers and lush green crops all around accompanied by sunshine set the stage for celebrations of this festival which generally starts with worshipping Goddess of Knowledge, Music & Wisdom – Maa Saraswati. Students, artists and people from different walks of life fast on this day to pay honor to the Goddess.
The idols of Goddess Saraswati are decorated with white clothes, and food and clothes of yellow color are presented as offerings in the temples. Educational institutions and artistic clubs dedicate this day to the Goddess Saraswati. Basant Panchami is also considered a blessed day to begin education of young kids deeming Goddess Saraswati’s blessings on this very day.
While in Central, Eastern and Southern India, the festival is celebrated in temples and with Saraswati Puja; in North India, it is celebrated outdoors with kite flying, dancing and exchanging sweets.
Apart from worshipping Goddess Saraswati, Basant Panchami is also celebrated as a day of love, and special Ras Lilas celebrating love of Lord Krishna and Radha are arranged for couples in many parts of the country. According to legends, on the night of Basant Panchami, Chandradev or the moon stood still to watch the Ras Lila or the heavenly dance of Lord Krishna, Gopis and Radha at the Govardhan Parvat. The place came to be known as Chandra Sarovar and ras-lila is organized with great fervor to mark Vasant Panchami every year.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Bright flowers and lush green crops all around accompanied by sunshine set the stage for celebrations of this festival which generally starts with worshipping Goddess of Knowledge, Music & Wisdom – Maa Saraswati. Students, artists and people from different walks of life fast on this day to pay honor to the Goddess.
The idols of Goddess Saraswati are decorated with white clothes, and food and clothes of yellow color are presented as offerings in the temples. Educational institutions and artistic clubs dedicate this day to the Goddess Saraswati. Basant Panchami is also considered a blessed day to begin education of young kids deeming Goddess Saraswati’s blessings on this very day.
While in Central, Eastern and Southern India, the festival is celebrated in temples and with Saraswati Puja; in North India, it is celebrated outdoors with kite flying, dancing and exchanging sweets.
Apart from worshipping Goddess Saraswati, Basant Panchami is also celebrated as a day of love, and special Ras Lilas celebrating love of Lord Krishna and Radha are arranged for couples in many parts of the country. According to legends, on the night of Basant Panchami, Chandradev or the moon stood still to watch the Ras Lila or the heavenly dance of Lord Krishna, Gopis and Radha at the Govardhan Parvat. The place came to be known as Chandra Sarovar and ras-lila is organized with great fervor to mark Vasant Panchami every year.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chocolate Day: 5 DIY Scrumptious Chocolate Recipes to Bake for Your Valentine
- India vs New Zealand | Narain: Another Blistering Knock Carries Rohit to Top of T20I Perch
- Rahul and Panchal Put India A in Control Against England Lions
- Check out the First Photos of Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vishagan Vanangamudi’s Pre-Wedding Reception
- Honda CB300R Launched in India for Rs 2.41 Lakh, to Rival BMW G 310 R
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results