Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Basant Panchami 2020: Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages to Share with Your Loved Ones

This year, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 29. Here are some quotes, messages and wishes that you can share with your loved ones to celebrate the occasion.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 28, 2020, 12:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Basant Panchami 2020: Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages to Share with Your Loved Ones
School girls perform prayers on the eve of "Saraswati Puja" festival at a school in Amritsar. (Image: Reuters)

Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja is the celebration of the arrival of the spring festival. This Hindu festival is celebrated towards the beginning of Magha, which is the end of January and the beginning of February.

This year, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 29.

Known as the “King Of All Seasons”, spring is the season emitting joy and happiness. People wear bright yellow clothes and offer yellow flowers to Goddess Saraswati. On the auspicious occasion, here are some messages to send to your loved ones.

-- May Goddess Saraswati bless you with the ocean of knowledge which never ends. Happy Basant Panchami!

-- Days are too busy, hours are too few, seconds are too fast, but there is always time for me to say hello to someone like you! Smile and enjoy Basant Panchami 2020.

-- May the revered occasion of Basant Panchami, bring the wealth of knowledge to you, may you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati… and all your wishes come true. Happy Basant Panchami 2020

-- The creative power resides in all of us. May Maa Saraswati keep illuminating this flame and bless you in abundance. #BasantPanchami

-- Let’s flaunt our dresses in yellow hues; Worship Goddess Saraswati with all divinity, And share yellow sweets with all the swoon! Happy Basant Panchami!

-- The harsh winter ends, spring is God-sent; A song on every lip; reminding one of yore; Nature at its very best, charting a new course; The flowers bloom, let's a romance to the core! Happy Saraswati Puja 2020!

-- May you be bestowed with knowledge and wisdom... have a blessed Basant Panchami!

-- May the goddess of knowledge, language, music and arts bless you and your family. Happy Saraswati Jayanti! #BasantPanchami2020

-- Spring is in air, Fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami! Happy Saraswati Puja

-- Life is to learn. May Goddess Saraswati's divine blessings help you learn and pass the life's tests with ease. Shubh Basant Panchami.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram