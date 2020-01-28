Basant Panchami 2020: Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages to Share with Your Loved Ones

Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja is the celebration of the arrival of the spring festival. This Hindu festival is celebrated towards the beginning of Magha, which is the end of January and the beginning of February.

This year, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 29.

Known as the “King Of All Seasons”, spring is the season emitting joy and happiness. People wear bright yellow clothes and offer yellow flowers to Goddess Saraswati. On the auspicious occasion, here are some messages to send to your loved ones.

-- May Goddess Saraswati bless you with the ocean of knowledge which never ends. Happy Basant Panchami!

-- Days are too busy, hours are too few, seconds are too fast, but there is always time for me to say hello to someone like you! Smile and enjoy Basant Panchami 2020.

-- May the revered occasion of Basant Panchami, bring the wealth of knowledge to you, may you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati… and all your wishes come true. Happy Basant Panchami 2020

-- The creative power resides in all of us. May Maa Saraswati keep illuminating this flame and bless you in abundance. #BasantPanchami

-- Let’s flaunt our dresses in yellow hues; Worship Goddess Saraswati with all divinity, And share yellow sweets with all the swoon! Happy Basant Panchami!

-- The harsh winter ends, spring is God-sent; A song on every lip; reminding one of yore; Nature at its very best, charting a new course; The flowers bloom, let's a romance to the core! Happy Saraswati Puja 2020!

-- May you be bestowed with knowledge and wisdom... have a blessed Basant Panchami!

-- May the goddess of knowledge, language, music and arts bless you and your family. Happy Saraswati Jayanti! #BasantPanchami2020

-- Spring is in air, Fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami! Happy Saraswati Puja

-- Life is to learn. May Goddess Saraswati's divine blessings help you learn and pass the life's tests with ease. Shubh Basant Panchami.

