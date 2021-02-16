Basant Panchami 2021: Know Importance and Significance of Yellow Colour on This Day

The entire nation is celebrating Basant Panchami, also popularly known as Saraswati Puja, on Tuesday, February 16. The festival marks the preparation for the arrival of spring season or 'Basant' and people (mostly students) worship goddess Saraswati, who is considered the goddess of knowledge, art and music on the day. You can notice all the devotees wearing Yellow colour attire while performing the rituals and celebrations. There are various reasons behind people using yellow colour on the day. Read the article to know the significance of the colour.

The main reason for yellow being the dominant colour of Basant Panchami is said to be that the occasion is being celebrated at a time when bright yellow flowers of the ripe mustard plants can be spotted in the fields of rural India. Also, several flowers of this season are yellow including marigold, daffodils etc. which are being offered to the Goddess of knowledge.

You can notice Goddess Saraswati wearing white saree with white flowers and pearls but it is said that her favourite colour is yellow. This is the reason why you can observe Devi Saraswati's idols are always decorated with yellow flowers and sarees of the same colour. However, people also sometimes use white symbolizing purity and wisdom.

Another reason behind using the colour is said that on this festival the sun is Uttarayan and its yellow symbolizes and teaches everyone to become serious and sharp like the sun.

According to Hindu beliefs, yellow signifies knowledge, learning and happiness and since the festival is of utmost importance for the students they prefer using yellow colour to honour the Goddess.

Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami) of Magh month Shukla Paksha every year as it is believed that Goddess Durga gave birth to Goddess Saraswati. The occasion also marks the beginning of the preparations for Holi, which is celebrated after forty days of the Saraswati Puja.