Basant Panchami 2021: Recipes You Can Enjoy with Family Today

The festival of Basant Panchami is being celebrated this year on Tuesday, February 16. Observed on the fifth day of the month of Magha, Basant Panchami marks the preparation of the arrival of spring. The festival is celebrated by people in different ways depending on their region. On Basant Panchami, the Hindu Goddess Sarawati is also worshipped by the devotees. Apart from wearing yellow clothes and offering yellow flowers, devotees also eat yellow rice on this occasion.

Here is a list of dishes that you can enjoy on Basant Panchami 2021:

Boondi

The yellow-orange coloured sweet is made using chickpea flour. It is an easy to make sweet dish which requires ingredients like besan (chickpea flour), baking soda and sugar syrup. A thin batter of besan should be made which should be dropped in hot oil using a ladle to make small-sized boondis. This fried boondi should be dipped in sugar syrup.

Zarda (Meethe chawal)

One of the most popular recipes on Basant Panchami, sweet rice, can be made by using sticky rice and aromatic spices. Rice should be soaked in water for 20 minutes and then should be cooked or can even be parboiled. In another pan, add ghee, aromatic spices and rice along with sugar. Wait for the rice to get cooked and then serve.

Rava Kesari

This sweet dish can be prepared by using semolina and sugar. It is usually prepared during auspicious occasions. Take a cup of semolina and roast it in ghee first then add sugar solution to the mixture. Separately, fry the dry fruits and add them to the sugar semolina mixture. Mix it completely, add yellow food colour and water to semolina to get the desired consistency.

Khichdi

Devotees can also prepare khichdi as part of the Basant Panchami feast. Mix rice and any yellow pulse in a cooker. Add spices to the mixture and put it on pressure. The simple and easy-to-cook khichdi is a light food.

Lemon Rice

This tangy yellow rice can also be a part of the festivities on Basant Panchami as a main dish. Prepared by adding spices like red chillies, mustard seeds and lemon juice to rice, this dish can be a new addition to your Basant Panchami menu.