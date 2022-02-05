Basant Panchami 2022: Kesari Bhaat, Kadhi Pakoda, and Other Traditional Dishes for the Spring Festival

Basant Panchami 2022: In India, festivals are all about harmony and togetherness, and thanks to the diverse culture in the country, the citizens get to celebrate these occasions throughout the year. And undeniably, the fun and frolic of any festival and occasion are simply incomplete without good food. Following Makar Sankranti and Pongal, now it’s time for Basant Panchami which is also known as Vasant Panchami.

As the yellow colour symbolises prosperity, light, energy, and optimism, it dominates the festival too. And not only do people wear yellow coloured clothes, but even the food that’s prepared as an offering to the goddess is also yellow in colour.

Here are some traditional yellow colour dishes to prepare on the auspicious occasion:

Kesari Bhaat

It is also known as meethe chawal, kesari chawal, or sweet rice, and as the name suggests the dish is made of rice sweetened by sugar syrup. Not just this, but aromatic spices like cloves, saffron, cinnamon, and cardamom are used to give it a delightful flavour and the perfect colour for Basant Panchami.

Khichdi

This dish doesn’t need any introduction as it’s a staple in almost every household. The appetising khichdi is made of pulses, rice along with a generous amount of ghee. It is often paired with a variety of fritters, pickles, and papad.

Pakoda Kadhi

It is a special dish made of gram flour with curd or buttermilk. A variety of spices are added to give it a unique flavour. It is usually paired up with rice.

Khaman Dhokla

It is a light Gujarati snack, it doesn’t need many ingredients and is made of gram flour. Khaman dhokla is usually paired with spicy green chutney.

Coconut Barfi

Commonly known as nariyal barfi, coconut barfi is a rich fudge that has a dominant coconut and saffron flavour.

For the unversed, the festival is celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Hindu calendar’s Magha month. The word Basant stands for spring as it marks the end of harsh winters and the beginning of the fresh and warmer spring.

