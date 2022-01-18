Basant Panchami 2022: Know Date, Muhurat and Rituals for Festival

Basant Panchami is observed on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight of the moon) in the Hindu month of ‘Magha,’ which corresponds to January and February in the English calendar.

The day is celebrated as Goddess Saraswati’s birthday in educational institutions, club grounds, homes, and temples. Hindus offer Saraswati Puja on this day to worship Goddess Saraswati, the Goddess of wisdom, knowledge, the arts, and music, with love and joy. In India, the event also marks the start of the spring season, known as Vasant Ritu. Devotees dress in yellow on the day because it represents the vitality of life and the vividness of nature. Young girls, in particular, wear bright yellow outfits and take part in the festivities.

On this day, several platforms host poetic and musical events. Young Bengali children also learn to write their alphabets for the first time. To participate in the celebrations, many often dress up in yellow. The agricultural fields are full of yellow blossoms from the mustard harvest, making it an ideal day for farmers to rejoice. The day is also regarded as auspicious for starting anything new, getting married, or doing griha Pravesh (house warming ceremony).

Let’s have a look at the tithi, muhurt, and date of Basant Panchami this year.

As per the Hindu calendar, Panchami of Shukla Paksh of Magh month starts at 03:47 am on February 5. It will end on February 6 at 3:46 am. In Hindu Dharma, beginning with the rising of the sun, Tithi’s are taken into account. Hence, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on Saturday, February 5.

Saraswati pooja should be done between 07:07 am and 12:35 pm. The shubh muhrat of Basant Panchami is from 12:13 pm to 12:57 pm. On this day, Rahu Kaal will begin at 09:51 am and end at 11:13 am.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.