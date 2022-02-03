Basant Panchami 2022: What You Must Do As Per Zodiac Signs To Please Maa Saraswati

The festival of Basant Panchami falls on Saturday, February 5, this year. On this day, Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, art, and music, is worshipped. Schools across the country conduct puja during the morning assembly.

Those not getting success in the field of education, art or music, should worship goddess Saraswati on the day of Vasant Panchami. They can achieve success by pleasing Maa Sharda.

What to do according to Zodiac Signs to please Goddess Saraswati on this Basant Panchami?

Aries: On the occasion of Vasant Panchami, Aries should recite Saraswati Kavach for success in education. You will be blessed by Maa Sharda.

Taurus: If you want to achieve success in your field, offer white sandalwood and white flowers to Mother Sharda on the day of Saraswati Puja.

Gemini: Maa Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge. On the day of Vasant Panchami, the people of this zodiac should worship them according to their rituals. Offer a green coloured pen at the feet of Goddess Saraswati during worship. Then use it for your work.

Cancer: The ruling planet of Cancer is Moon. The people of this zodiac should offer Kheer, a food item related to the moon, to Maa Saraswati.

Leo: The ruling planet of the people of this zodiac is Sun. You people should duly worship Maa Sharda on the day of Saraswati Puja and chant Gayatri Mantra.

Virgo: On the day of Vasant Panchami, the people of the Virgo zodiac should donate books, pens, pencils, etc.

Libra: The ruling planet of this zodiac is Venus. Donate white clothes after Saraswati Puja on Vasant Panchami.

Scorpio: On the day of Saraswati Puja, the people of this zodiac should offer a pen at the feet of Mother Sharda, which should be red in colour. By the grace of Maa Saraswati, you will get success in your work.

Sagittarius: The ruling planet of this zodiac is Jupiter. On the day of Vasant Panchami, you should offer gram flour laddus to Goddess Saraswati. The goddess will fulfil your wishes.

Capricorn: After performing Saraswati Puja on Vasant Panchami, Capricorn should donate rice to the needy. With the grace of Mother Sharda, you will get success in education.

