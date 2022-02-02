Basant Panchami 2022: Why Kamdev and Rati Are Worshipped on This Day?

The festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in Magh month, according to the Hindu calendar. On this day, Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, is worshipped. The day is also considered auspicious for the start of children’s education. This year, the festival is falling on February 5. Other than Maa Saraswati, people also worship Kamdev and Rati. Let’s find the reason why Kamdev and Rati are worshipped.

Basant Panchami 2022: Worship of Kamdev and Rati

According to religious beliefs, on the day of Basant Panchmi, Kamdev and Rati landed on earth and so did the spring season. With the arrival of Kamdev and Rati, love also increased on the earth. By the virtue of Kamdev, love is transmitted to all living creatures in this season on earth, the two are worshipped. Other than Kamdev, Lord Vishnu, Radha and Krishna are also worshipped as a symbol of true love.

Who is Kamdev?

Kamdev is the god of love and sex, and his wife is Rati. According to religious beliefs, Kamdev is the son of Lord Vishnu and Mother Laxmi. He got married to Rati. Lord Shiva burnt him into ashes, and then he was reborn as the son of Shri Krishna Pradumn in Dwapar Yuga.

After Sati’s self-immolation, to make Lord Shiv feel love again, all the gods of the world sought Kamdev’s help. This way, Lord Shiv was distracted and Mata Parvati could meet him again. When Kamdev and Rati distracted Lord Shiva, the former became a victim of his anger.

After seeing Kamdev in ashes, Rati started moaning. Lord Shiva then blessed her and said Kamdev was not dead and will be reborn as Pradhumn, and that she would find him.

