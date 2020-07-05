Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Be Monsoon Ready with These Skincare Essentials

Frizzy hair, lackluster skin and chapped lips are all a result of the humidity. Whether you're staying indoors or stepping outside, all you need to do is tweak your skincare routine to introduce products that address these issues.

IANS

Updated:July 5, 2020, 5:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Be Monsoon Ready with These Skincare Essentials
(Representative image/Reuters)

Monsoon takes a toll on your skin and hair. Frizzy hair, lackluster skin and chapped lips are all a result of the humidity. Whether you're staying indoors or stepping outside, all you need to do is tweak your skincare routine to introduce products that address these issues.

Sobiya Moghul, Content Lead at Amazon Beauty, recommends the eight must-have products to protect your skin and hair this rainy season.

Cleanser: A good cleanser helps remove excess oil and dirt, leaving the skin feeling smooth and fresh. A gentle, chemical-free cleanser is perfect for everyday use.

Toner: Of all the monsoon skincare products, the toner is the most underrated. It revitalizes skin and helps control blemishes and clogged pores. Use one that is light and alcohol-free for clear and smooth skin.

Moisturizer: Opt for a gentle and non-greasy moisturizer for skin that feels fresh and hydrated, and for a face that glows naturally.

Body Lotion: Flawless skin is a result of the daily application of a good body lotion. A shea or cocoa butter enriched formula works well for dry skin while a lighter formula works well for oily skin.

Sunscreen: Contrary to popular belief, a sunscreen is essential even during the monsoon and even when you're staying indoors. Choose one that offers broad-spectrum protection and is water resistant to avoid skin damage from the harmful rays of the sun.

Hair Mask: Humidity makes the hair frizzy and sticky in no time. It is therefore essential to use a hair mask enriched with natural ingredients for healthy looking hair.

Conditioner: It is essential to follow-up with a good conditioner after you shampoo your hair. An effective conditioner locks in the moisture and protects your hair from splitting, damage and environmental fizziness.

Lip Balm: Lips tend to crack and get chapped during the monsoon. To get your perfect pout back, start using a nourishing lip balm in a flavour of your choice.

Lip and Cheek Tint: Breathe life into your face by adding a pop of colour to create a natural flush that lasts all day. A water-based gel tint in your favourite shade works well on your lips as well as cheeks.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading