'Be Yourself but Wear a Mask', Says Lady Gaga as She Flaunts Chromatica Themed Mask

Lady Gaga has been busy spreading the word of safety and awareness with millions.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 4, 2020, 2:01 PM IST
'Be Yourself but Wear a Mask', Says Lady Gaga as She Flaunts Chromatica Themed Mask
Lady Gaga has been busy spreading the word of safety and awareness with millions.

Following the launch of her highly anticipated sixth studio album, Chromatica, in May, Lady Gaga has been busy spreading the word of safety and awareness with millions.

The 34-year-old music artist decided to share her mask game in her latest social media post. Mother Monster showed off a gorgeous mask inspired by her own album, Chromatica. The mask is distinguished and unusual just like Gaga’s style. The shimmery black mask has Chromatica written in pink and has several metallic pointed studs and chains trappings. She urged her online family to “be yourself, but wear a mask”. Gaga added that she believes in being kind to all and challenged former US President, Barack Obama and former first lady, Michelle Obama, among others to show their mask game.

The A Star Is Born actress wrote, “Be yourself, but wear a mask! I believe in being kind to yourself, the community, and the planet. I challenge my awesome friends to show off their mask game! @barackobama @michelleobama @oprah @arianagrande @itstonybennett #KindlyMask cc: @momgerm (sic.)”

She earlier posted another mask-clad selfie this time it was all in pink shared including her tresses.

Gaga has collaborated with artists like Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink in Chromatica.

Talking about the album, the pop icon described it as an inclusive world of its own foundation. She picked inspiration from her failed relationships in the past for songs. The songstress also stated the music she has penned in her forthcoming release will help those who have experienced heartbreaks in life.

