Beach Fashion: Manushi Chhillar Turns on the Heat in Bandeau Top, See Pics

If you are looking for some youthful fashion inspiration for this spring season, former Miss World and model Manushi Chhillar’s latest Instagram post may be it. The 24-year-old model shared a fresh spring look on the social media platform. Manushi opted for neutral shades for her latest beach fashion look. The model wore a white bandeau top and paired it with floral printed pants. Manushi accessories her look with a layered gold necklace as sunlight illuminated her silhouette frame in the portrait.

The model, who is soon going to make her acting debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, kept her bob cut hair open. Manushi completed her look with a neutral shade lip colour for her photoshoot in Goa.

In her previous Instagram post, Manushi made the case for vibrant print co-ords. The model shared some fun pictures from Goa last weekend. Manushi opted for a turquoise-shade printed top and a pair of shorts as she posed for the camera. The model wore a pair of golden chunky chain and matching ring to accessorise her look. Manushi shared the pictures on Instagram along with a caption that read, “Goa diaries.” Manushi’s beach look attracted compliments from colleagues and fans alike. Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh commended, “Stunning.”

The 2017 Miss World winner certainly loves neutral shades and especially shades of white. In another Instagram post Manushi shared a chic look where she wore a white mini dress with a giant pink floral print on one side. Sharing her love for minimalistic yet impactful fashion, Manushi completed her look with a pair of transparent stilettos.

The model opted for another white outfit when she shared a picture from her trip to Oman. Manushi channeled grace and elegance in a white crop top adorned with frill detailing all over. She paired it with wide-legged trousers. For accessories, Manushi wore silver hoop earrings and rings; while her make-up was simple with a blushed cheeks and brown lipstick.

Which of the spring summer looks served by Manushi has inspired you?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.