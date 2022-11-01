Beat Monday Blues With These Exciting Tips

We all wish for Sunday to last a little longer, and for Monday to never come! Yes, Monday anxiety is a real thing and happens to everyone. After enjoying a fun and relaxing weekend, it’s quite normal for people to lack motivation on Mondays. Because as soon as Monday arrives, the deadlines, pending work, client’s goal, and all the start-of-the-week tasks come running to your desk. Along with this, there is a large number of people who are not happy or satisfied with their jobs, and Mondays can be very stressful for them. Also, people going through significant personal crises like depression, anxiety, and other issues can feel very uncomfortable with Monday arriving. But what if we tell you a few ways to make your Monday exciting and motivating? Of course, it sounds good. Here are five ways to make your Mondays super exciting, as suggested by Aishwarya Raj, Clinical Psychologist, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Schedule your Monday morning on Friday

This is best for night owls as they can use their night’s productivity to create a to-do list for the following Monday morning. It will sort out your tasks and responsibilities and plan everything accordingly so that you can enjoy a relaxed and fun weekend.

Start Monday morning routine

When you get into a routine, your brain adopts it, and you wouldn’t need additional motivation to follow it—setting a routine as simple as walking on your terrace or locale. Add a fun activity to your routine so you can have something to look forward to every day.

ALSO READ: Why Do People Get Tattoos? This is What Studies Say

Dress up well

This may sound out of context, but trust us, it’s not. Dressing up well and giving yourself enough time to look confident will help you face the day and whatever it has for you. Dress like the best and most confident version of yourself.

Seek natural light

It’s essential to seek natural light in the morning. It will make you feel fresh and brighten your morning. To get your dose of natural light, you can go outside, water your plants, open the blinds, and eat breakfast on the terrace or outside.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Plan something fun for your Monday break

While working, make sure you take small and regular breaks to stretch your legs and relax a bit. But you can add something fun to do during your break instead of waving off your energy. For eg, read a chapter from your favourite book or just listen to some soothing songs.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here