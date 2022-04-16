Beat the Summer Blues With Summer Cool Tea

Summers are back and so is the scorching heat. With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees in most parts of North India, people need to look after themselves. Dehydration is extremely common during summers. Blame it on our lack of commitment or our laziness to keep ourselves hydrated, it is extremely crucial to stay hydrated, especially for those who work outside of their homes. While many people rely on water as the only source of hydration, it is important to note that one can also try and experiment with infused drinks. You can also try summer tea. Uncommon as it may sound, summer tea is meant to hydrate you while benefitting your body in more ways than one.

Nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal shared an easy summer tea recipe on her Instagram. Tapsee Pannu’s nutritionist, Munmun Ganeriwal, also listed the benefits of summer tea along with the recipe for this drink. She even elaborated on some of the spices which tend to have a cooling effect and are good for your body like cumin, cardamom, and coriander.

The nutritionist has used all the three ingredients for her summer tea along with cloves and sugar. While talking about the benefits of this summer tea, she mentioned that it can help in dealing with bloating, nausea, acidity, and loss of appetite. Most of these symptoms are common in this season.

To keep the heat at bay, Munmun Ganeriwal keeps sharing other such recipes on her Instagram and also lists out the benefits of having these superfoods.

She has started a ‘Summer Super foods’ series to raise awareness about the food items which can help people.

