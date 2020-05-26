Beat the Summer Heat with Cooling Drinks that Will Sooth Your Body and Mind

The summer is upon us and with its sweltering heat wave, and all we can fancy is a cooling drink that will soothe our body and mind.

Add ingredients like raw mango or hibiscus which are native as well healthy, to your summer coolers. Mohit Madan, Manager - Rick's, Taj Mahal, New Delhi shares some tasty and refreshing drinks to beat the heat.

Jal Jeera

A popular traditional Indian beverage bursting with strong flavours. Serve chilled to bring down soaring summer temperatures! It has a rejuvenating and cooling effect, and is considered to be good for digestion as well.

Ingredients:

1 fistful coriander leaves

1 fistful mint leaves

5 ml ginger juice

15 ml lime juice

Pepper

1 tsp tamarind

2 tsp roasted cumin powder

Boondi (Crisp and fried gram flour tiny balls) as per requirement

300 ml water

Method:

Add coriander, mint, ginger and lime in a blender, add a little water and grind to make a smooth puree. Transfer the puree into glass bowl. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Serve chilled.

Panna

Aam Panna is a much celebrated summer cooler in north India and in some parts of South India like Hyderabad. It is made from unripe mangoes. It is healthy, seasonal and easy to make at home. The taste is palate friendly (and children should be encouraged to drink this rather than aerated beverages or those with excessive preservatives). It is rich in Iron and Vitamin C; and hence, builds immunity and works well as a natural iron booster. Aam panna has plenty of heat resistant properties and is best consumed during the intense summer months.

Ingredients:

1 unripe mango

2 tbsp powdered sugar

Black salt

Black pepper powder

5/6 mint leaves crushed

Roasted cumin seed powder

1 glass chilled water

Ice cubes

Masala Chaas / Buttermilk

Masala chaas, is one of the oldest healthy drinks that is known by many different names in different parts of India. Traditional chaas is wonderful as a digestion as it contains more lactic acid than milk. It is loaded with probiotics which is very important for our health.

Ingredients:

1 cup yoghurt

2 cup cold water

2 green chili (add as per taste/ preference)

Cilantro

Ginger

Roasted cumin powder

Chaat masala

Pinch of salt

Method

Combine all ingredients in blender and blend to smooth consistency. Serve right away sprinkled with little bit more cumin powder. Serve chilled.

The Virgin Sangria

Sangria is traditionally made with wine, but, here we have an innovative version that is a combination of juices. It is both refreshing and healthy and should be served as a chilled summer beverage.

Ingredients:

Cranberry juice

Apple juice

30 ml honey syrup

15 ml lime juice

Sparkling water

Strawberries, Blackberries and Raspberries

Lime wedges and Mint sprigs

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a small pitcher. Stir to perfection to combine. Pour it in glass and add fruits. Serve with garnish mint sprigs on top.

Raspberry Hibiscus Ice Tea

Recipe:

240 ml Water

5 gram loose hibiscus tea

5 pieces raspberry

5 large mint leaves

2 table spoon honey

Pour loose hibiscus tea into pitcher and set aside. Bring water to boil. Once boiling, remove from heat and pour it over the loose tea. Add raspberry, mint, and honey and let tea steep for 15 minutes. Pour tea through a fine strainer in separate pitcher and place it in refrigerator until its cold. Serve tea over ice and garnish with mint.

