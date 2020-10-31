Beautiful Pics of Flowers from Superstar Chiranjeevi’s Home will Make Your Day

Superstar Chiranjeevi, who predominantly appears in Telugu cinema, has shared a lovely picture of flowers and sunrise on his Instagram handle. The beautiful seemingly hibiscus red flowers are in a pot on the balcony of his home.

Sharing these pictures, he wrote a caption in Telugu. The caption can be roughly translated to, “This flower blossomed out this morning... decorated our house with its beauty. This one showing its beauty on the internet was captured by my camera.”

Posted just an hour ago, the picture has already received more than 48,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Fans of Chiranjeevi are appreciating the photographs shared by him in the comments section.

A week ago, Chiranjeevi had wished Baahubali Prabhas on his birthday, hoping that the latter has a ‘wonderful year ahead with the exciting line of films.’

Chiranjeevi last appeared in director Surender Reddy’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in 2019 where he played the role of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The movie could not perform well at the box office, earning Rs 240 crores against a budget of Rs 300 crores.