Beauty Alert: Check Out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Top Beauty Hacks
2-MIN READ

Beauty Alert: Check Out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Top Beauty Hacks

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 18, 2022, 20:06 IST

Mumbai, India

Red lipsticks are quite synonymous with Aishwarya, as the actress has been flaunting several shades of this classic lip color for several years now.

Take a look at the following suggestions if you’d like to achieve her glowing skin and picture-perfect radiance.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hardly needs an introduction. The Devdas actress, who rose to fame after being crowned Miss World in 1994 s also touted to be one of the most beautiful women in the world. With her beautiful cat eyes and endearing personality, Aishwarya truly is the definition of true Indian beauty. She has just made a comeback to the big screen with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I. She looked as gorgeous as ever in her portrayal of Rajkumari Nandini. Would you like to read about a few beauty secrets that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan swears by? Take a look at the following suggestions if you'd like to achieve her glowing skin and picture-perfect radiance.

You can’t go wrong with a red lipstick


Red lipsticks are quite synonymous with Aishwarya, as the actress has been flaunting several shades of this classic lip color for several years now. Be it a press meet or an outing on the Cannes red carpet, she has repeatedly chosen this option as her favorite. What makes her do that? In an interview with Vogue, she revealed, “Red lips have the power to attract everyone’s attention and make you feel red-carpet-ready instantly.” We recommend that you find a shade of red–matte, glossy, or velvety – and wear it paired up with everything from monochrome outfits to colorful sarees.

Liquid liners and cat-eye makeup

While we seldom see the gorgeous actress without eyeliner, she makes it a point to create the perfect cat-eye look to maintain her streak with the help of liquid black eyeliner. She revealed to the fashion publication that her favorite beauty look for the red carpet is “winged eyes matched with bold red lips.”

Choose the right mascara

A beauty tool that Aishwarya swears by is the humble mascara, used to lengthen the eyelashes. While a good-quality, volumizing mascara can create the illusion of bigger eyes in a make-up look, a clumpy one can take away the appeal. The actress revealed to Vogue that she likes to “play up” her eyes with “volumizing mascara.”

Attempt to eat healthily

 

 
 
 
A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)


While it goes without saying that what you eat directly has an impact on your overall health, including your skin–avoiding junk food and drinking plenty of water will always be helpful for skin health. She mentioned to the fashion publication: “It’s really important to eat healthy, as what you eat has a direct impact on your skin and hair.”

first published:October 18, 2022, 20:06 IST
last updated:October 18, 2022, 20:06 IST