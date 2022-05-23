Beauty and Skincare Tips: 5 Ways to Exfoliate Your Skin the Right Way

Our skin becomes vulnerable when we are constantly exposed to pollution and dirt particles. We tend to neglect exfoliation, resulting in skin that appears sick and lifeless. Exfoliation is important as it allows our skin to breathe and glow. It is the process of removing dead skin cells from the surface. When you exfoliate, the dirt and filth that clog your pores are rinsed away from the top layer. Moreover, it speeds up the renewal process, decreasing acne, scars, and blemishes.

Are you upset with your dull skin? Not to worry! Here’s all you need to know about how to exfoliate your skin. Take a look:

1: Choose the right product:

Choosing the appropriate exfoliating product might be a difficult thing to do. Besides, it would help to consider which body part you intend to exfoliate and your skin type. Remember that, depending on several conditions, your facial skin may cycle between dry and oily or normal to sensitive. Hence, you may need to adjust the product according to your skin type.

2: Applying the exfoliator right:

If you have oily skin, apply a physical exfoliant, such as a natural facial scrub, to a clean, dry face, avoiding sensitive areas such as the area around your eyes. On the other hand, for combination skin or ageing skin, massage a few drops of a chemical-based exfoliant, such as a serum, into your skin before applying a moisturiser. Most importantly, exfoliation should be avoided entirely for sensitive skin.

3: Getting the exfoliator to work:

If you’re using a face scrub, use wet fingertips to massage it into your skin. If you’re using a chemical exfoliant, gently massage the substance into the skin with dry fingers.

4: Wash off:

Rinse your skin with lukewarm water after using a face scrub. However, a chemical exfoliant should be left on.

5: Moisturise:

Regardless of skin type, we simply cannot ignore the importance of moisturisers. It is necessary to apply a moisturiser to the skin soon after exfoliating to help avoid any damage and maintain your skin’s hydration level.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.