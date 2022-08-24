Beauty Guide: Helpful Skincare Tips to Treat Skin Burns

Experimenting with skincare products has become easier, thanks to beauty influencers and dermatology experts taking to social media platforms to bust commonly held myths, give skincare tips, and handy product recommendations.

However, in the process of experimentation, there may be instances where your skin may react unpleasantly, warns cosmetic surgeon, and wellness expert Geeta Grewal, as reported by TOI. While in minor cases it may be a zit, a patch of red skin, or acne, in major cases it may lead to chemical burns.

According to the expert, it could be due to any ingredient in the product that you may be allergic to; or your skin may be sensitive to fragrances, natural substances, actives such as AHAs and BHAs, parabens, and various other things. She mentioned that while you may be thorough in your research before buying the product, it could still contain ingredients that are not listed on the label.

She recommended a patch test before you use a new product all over the face to ensure no allergic reactions. If you find yourself nursing a chemical burn, we recommend seeing an expert. Meanwhile, take a look at these simple tips to help you find relief.

Don’t use actives, spot treatments, etc- Exfoliating acids or actives such as retinol, salicylic acid, or glycolic acid could further aggravate the burnt skin. Stick to cleansing, toning, and moisturizing with gentle products.

Take care of the skin barrier- Hydration is the key to a healthy skin barrier, dramatically helping cell turnover and thus, helping treat burns. The expert suggests that soothing ingredients like ceramides and Centella Asiatica, ginseng root extracts, allantoin, bisabol, and licorice root extracts may help as well.

Don’t forget your sunscreen- Keeping your skin protected is one of the most important things to remember if you get a chemical burn. Use a sunblock with SPF 30 or above for maximum protection from UV rays. Choose a sunscreen that is suitable for your skin type, there are many variations available.

