Beauty Gurus to Watch On Social Media

Staying in at home may be a daunting task but for all the makeup junkies, with the blessing of free internet and online content they can binge their way to learning new tricks, tips and many more.

And why not? All the beauty gurus across the world are making full use of this time in quarantine to film new videos. The makeup enthusiasts in you should avoid lagging behind. Here's a list of beauty gurus on YouTube and Instagram, who you can follow:

Nikki Tutorials

The Netherlands-born makeup artist is all things bright and peppy. She constantly posts makeup tutorials, chronicles her beauty journey. With a fan base of over 13 million on Instagram and YouTube, the makeup artist recently came out as a transwoman to inspire many across the world.

Jeffree Star

Jeffree Star may be aptly called the maverick of the makeup industry. The queen of controversies, and a successful makeup mogul, has a whooping 16 million follower base on Instagram, and 17 million subscribers on YouTube. Jeffree Star never compromises to "spill tea" on issues in the beauty industry. Follow him for some creative, over-the-top makeup creations he does in collaboration with this team and other beauty influencers.

Huda Beauty

The Dubai-based makeup influencer who came up with the namesake beauty brand, Huda Beauty, is an icon in her industry. Not only does she teach makeup on her Youtube channel and Instagram IGtv, Huda also does blogs and vlogs where she talks about skincare products, selfcare tips and much more.

Malvika Sitlani Aryan

Coming to the Indian shores, Malvika Sitlani Aryan is one of the most popular beauty influencers. Besides posting makeup videos, she shares tips on skincare, hygiene grooming. A fitness enthusiast, Sitlani often posts vlogs on her fitness regime on social media for her 363k followers on Instagram and 563K subscribers on YouTube.

Dabasree Banerjee

The dusky Bengali beauty influencer with 245K subscribers on YouTube and Instagram is known for her helpful tutorials and product hauls. The main USP is her fun, bubbly take on makeup.

