Beauty Habits That You Need to Ditch Right Now For A Glowing Skin in 2023

If despite all the efforts of keeping your skin glowing and spotless, you can’t seem to get over blemishes and severe acne, then you may be guilty of bad beauty habits. But worry no further, we are here to help. There can be several reasons why your skin is prone to acne. This could be because of things like not removing your make-up before sleeping or not washing your face. Here are habits that may be stopping you from getting the skin you have always wanted.

Over Exfoliation

While it is ideal to keep your skin clean, don’t overdo it. Using harsh scrubs or rubbing the skin to remove dead skin can result in dark spots, pigmentation, or even scars, all of which are undesirable. However, before attempting any of these treatments, you should consult with a dermatologist. Your doctor will then be able to prepare your skin for exfoliation without leaving any marks or scars.

Neglecting neck, chest, hands, and feet

Moisturize your skin immediately after showering, especially if you used hot water. Apply sunscreen, moisturizer, and anti-ageing products to your neck, chest, hands, and feet. To keep the skin on your palms and soles soft, use a hand and foot cream.

Excessive smoking and drinking

It’s time to kick bad habits like smoking, drinking too much alcohol (side effects of alcohol on the skin), and not staying hydrated. Only when the skin is well nourished on the inside can it shine on the outside. Studies suggest that smoking causes dull and grey skin, as well as the early formation of lines and wrinkles.

Leaving makeup on the face overnight

Applying a little lipstick, kohl, or eyeliner instantly boosts confidence. However, make-up looks best when the skin is smooth and bright. Before applying makeup, make sure to moisturize and prime your skin. Never go to bed with colour cosmetics on, and always remove makeup with a gentle makeup remover. Then, before going to bed, wash your face with a cleanser.

Not washing makeup brushes

You should clean your make-up brushes as well as your phone’s screen. This may seem obvious, but it is one of the most common errors that people make. Let’s keep the dirt and bacteria off your face by cleaning everything that comes into contact with it.

Taking skin care advice from people who aren’t experts

Everyone seems to have an opinion on what to apply and how to use a certain beauty product, whether online or in your neighbourhood. Be careful while taking personal skin care advice from the internet, Instagram, friends, or neighbours because everyone’s skin type is different; instead, seek personalized beauty tips from an expert.

