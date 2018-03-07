Beauty Lessons from Paris Fashion Week

As the Autumn/Winter 2018 ready-to-wear shows bow out in Paris, we take stock of the biggest beauty trends seen on the catwalks of the French capital.Make no mistake, Fall 2018 is set to be a glittery one. Giambattista Valli swore his allegiance to the trend by sending a handful of models down his catwalk sporting full face masks made up of the iridescent sparkly stuff, making for one of the most festive beauty looks of the season. At Maison Margiela, the focus shifted to the lips, with celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath creating a dazzling, holographic lipstick in a variety of kaleidoscopic shades.Sleek, shiny gloss remained a major beauty trend throughout the Parisian shows, with the models at Poiret and Anrealage shimmying their way down the runway with glistening complexions. John Galliano's beauty look also focused on luminous, lit-from-within complexions, featuring plenty of highlighter and a glazed aesthetic.Makeup artists got playful with color this season, creating quirky looks that were all about the details. At Dior, the retro, 1960s-style shades were color matched to jaunty eyeliner stripes, while at Chanel, the autumnal theme of the collection was translated into clouds of rustic bronze that bloomed around the eye area and out towards the temples, dotted with fairy-like sprinkles of glitter.