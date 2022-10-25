Beauty Tips: 5 Effective Ways To Get Rid Of Bacne And Blemishes

The Diwali festivities may have ended but what has not, is the struggle and effort to have flawless skin. No one likes bothersome acne and blemishes on their skin. But post-Diwali, it becomes a real threat. All the savoury food may just start showing on your face in the form of acne and blemishes. If it also had been bothering you, don’t worry. We have got your back.

Here are 5 ways to resolve your breakout issues and bacne:

Cut down on sugar and oil content

Festivals are all about eating sweets and savoury foods, but if you want your skin to look porcelain-like, you must check the intake. Sweet and oily foods that are traditionally served at festivals can wreak havoc on your skin, causing more pimples. But if you could not resist the food, its never too late to start

Consume gut-friendly foods

Now that you know what not to eat, let’s talk about what to eat. Try herbal tea and foods that are good for your gut to allow your body to detox. This way, you won’t have stomach problems, which are frequently the cause of acne breakouts.

Wear loose and breathable fabrics

Another way to keep body acne at bay is to dress in loose, non-irritating clothes that allow your skin to breathe. Tight clothing can trap dirt, germs, and oils, resulting in blotches. Wool, nylon, and spandex, for example, may aggravate the skin even more, whereas cotton clothing is an excellent choice.

Exfoliate your skin

As part of the cell turnover process, dead skin cells rise to the surface to make way for new skin cells. Dead skin does not always shed naturally. If you don’t remove the dead skin, it can clog your pores and cause acne.

Top Showsha Video

Assess your lifestyle

Examine your diet, sleep habits, and overall lifestyle, as these can all have an impact on body acne. For starters, foods that cause inflammation, such as dairy products, as well as those that aggravate acne, such as refined carbohydrates and sugar, should be avoided.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here