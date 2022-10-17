Beauty Tips: 5 Natural Home Remedies For Scars And Acne-Prone Skin

Whether it’s a last-minute zit or whiteheads that won’t leave your nose alone, we can all agree that the how to get rid of pimples conundrum is one that we’ve all faced at some point. While there are numerous skincare products in the market that claim to help with this, you may not have one on hand in an emergency.

Whether you want to avoid going to the chemist or simply begin using more natural ingredients, certain home remedies may help treat acne, pimples or sores. Gentle herbal creams, gels, essential oils, natural supplements, and lifestyle changes are some of the home remedies for acne.

Below we have listed the top five effective natural home remedies to get rid of acne:

Turmeric and honey

Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory and can help reduce the size of a pimple. It also aids in the removal of excess oil from the skin. Honey has anti-microbial properties and can help fight bacteria in a pimple. Mix together 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric and 1 tablespoon of honey. Apply to damp skin and leave on for 5 minutes. Rinse thoroughly with water.

Multani mitti (Fuller’s Earth)

Multani mitti contains a high concentration of magnesium chloride, which can be effective in removing pimples and preventing breakouts. It is well-known as a deep cleanser for the skin, as well as for removing impurities and dirt particles that can clog our skin pores. Take 1 1/2 tablespoons of Multani mitti, mix it with water or rose water and rub gently on your face for 20 minutes. Then, rinse thoroughly.

Tea tree essential oil

This miracle oil is an excellent home remedy for pimples of all types, including whiteheads, blackheads, and cystic acne. Dab the oil on the affected area in the morning and at night to zap the zit. Tea tree oil is anti-bacterial and anti-microbial, which are both necessary for pimple removal. It also has soothing properties that can aid in the relief of pain associated with deeper pimples. Before applying the oil to your skin, dilute it with a soothing carrier oil such as coconut oil, if you have sensitive skin.

Gram flour or besan

Chickpea flour or gram flour is an excellent home remedy for pimples, especially if you have oily skin because it absorbs excess sebum secretion. 1 tablespoon mixed with water, applied to cleansed skin for 10 minutes. Rinse thoroughly.

Aloe vera gel

If you have a pimple that has become red and painful, aloe vera is an excellent treatment. For best results, use aloe vera that has been extracted directly from the plant. Aloe vera has antibacterial properties that can help treat and reduce redness. It also hastens the healing of a pimple. Because of its anti-fungal properties, it will effectively treat boils and cysts. Aloe vera is an astringent that aids in the removal of excess oil from pimples. If used on a daily basis, it can also help lighten acne scars.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here