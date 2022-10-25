Beauty Trends of the Season That Are Likely To Stay

Beauty and skincare became the new luxury with the introduction of actives like Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, and peptides. People are relying heavily upon these ingredients in their creams and serums and face masks. Instead of depending on heavy base makeup to bring a glow, people are opting for the natural radiance that the skin emits after proper pampering. Over the years, the beauty industry has witnessed many beauty trends, however, here are 5 beauty trends of this season that is here to stay –

Skin Minimalism

People are more aware now and know that less is more when it comes to skincare and beauty. By opting for a few products with beneficial ingredients, one can keep the skin hydrated and supple. Using too many products will leave the skin sensitive and prone to build-up and acne. Instead, choose to keep your skin hydrated by using moisturizer and serums and protect it with a good sunblock.

Retinols

Consumers look for specific ingredients that they believe will result in healthy and glowing skin. Ingredients such as Vitamin C, Retinol, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, Alpha Hydroxy Acid, Lactic Acid, etc, have shown positive results, and are more inclined to buy products with these ingredients, whether facial oil, serum, cream, or facial mask sheets.

Graphic Eyeliner + Beaming Highlighter

People are now opting for a simpler and minimalistic look which reflects in the makeup trend as well. As their skin looks plump and healthy, they are opting for a lighter makeup base by applying a tinted cream and adding some shine with the highlighter. For the eyes, graphic eyeliner is a trendsetter. You can go over-the-top with this trend and play with different colors or you can choose to keep it simple and just add a bold stroke of the liner.

Lip Scrub

The realisation that exfoliating once in a while is good for the skin has led to lip scrubs which can remove the product buildup of chapstick or lipstick, dead and dry skin. They leave the lips smoother and soft. A lip scrub before applying lipstick or before going to sleep is beneficial.

DIY skincare

The benefit of DIY skincare is that you do not have to shell out an exorbitant amount of money for your skincare. Using ingredients from the kitchen is affordable and time-saving. One can whip up a face mask or hair mask depending on their needs.

