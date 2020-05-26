Beauty woes? This Is How Archana Puran Singh Is Helping Bharti Singh
Archana Puran Singh gave her The Kapil Sharma Show colleague Bharti Singh a tutorial to do eyebrows at home during the lockdown.
The coronavirus lockdown across India has shut some of the public places temporarily, which include parlours, salons, gyms and cinema halls. The shutting down of parlours and salons have brought in a huge task for a lot of people, especially those who need to be presentation-ready every now and then.
While cutting hair at home during lockdown has become the new normal, comedian Bharti Singh has a come up with a different issue. In her latest video posted on Instagram, The Kapil Sharma Show actress asks her viewers to teach her how to make eyebrows at home.
She adds that the only person living at home with her is husband Harsh Limbachiyaa and if she would take his help, he might end up trimming an eyebrow altogether.
However, her friend and the judge from TKSS, Archana Puran Singh stepped up to help the co-star in such difficult times. Archana also mentioned that she used to do it, also known as threading, in her college days. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star gave an easy tip to make eyebrows at home using a thread and a mirror.
“Nahi ho pata yaar bahut pain hota hai eyebrows banane maie… thankyou so much @archanapuransingh mam for khatarnak tip dene ke liye #love #beautytip #stayhome #tiktok @tiktok,” she captioned the video.
Both the actors have been showering a lot of love and memories on each other these days. Archana recently shared a series of throwback images and videos from the sets of their show.
