Bedtime Skincare Routine for Healthy And Glowing Skin

Want to wake up with a glow from head to toe? It is time for you to stop believing in the notion that we only require skincare during the day. Taking care of your skin at night is equally important as it is during the day. A good night’s sleep is like sipping water from the fountain of youth. While your skin works throughout the day to defend itself from a variety of external factors, at night, it swings into recovery mode. To enjoy the plethora of benefits of sleep for the skin, you should start with infusing a skincare regimen into your lifestyle at night as well. Trust us, there is nothing more relaxing than nurturing your skin after a long day. Also, it is the best time to concentrate on healing your skin as our skin cells replenish at night.

Follow the four steps listed below every night and see the magic unfold.

Cleanse:

It does not matter if you wear makeup or not. Cleaning your face at night is exceedingly necessary as it eliminates the dirt, pollution, dead skin cell build and excess oil. And if you wear makeup, it should be obvious to not commit the sin of sleeping without removing it.

Treat:

Post cleansing, apply the serum. The serum uses concentrated amounts of specific chemicals to address specific skin problems. however, you should be very cautious while choosing the serum. Make sure to buy the one that suits your skin because doing otherwise, can have adverse effects.

Hydrate:

Then, apply toner to hydrate your skin. Toner is a solution that resembles serum and is made with other elements to assist in hydrating our skin more. It contains humectants or antioxidants, which draw water to our skin.

Moisturise:

Last but not the least, moisturise. A moisturiser keeps your skin nourished. Furthermore, it helps in sealing all the goodies that you applied to your skin (the steps mentioned above).

