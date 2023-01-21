Beetroot Benefit: Why You Should Try These Winter Recipes For Good Health

From salads and smoothies to hummus and patties, beetroot is a versatile and healthy vegetable that fits in just about anywhere. This superfood is filled with essential minerals and vitamins, while also being low on calories. Nutritionists often recommend that people add this seasonal veggie to their diet in winters in order to improve their overall health. One such renowned nutritionist, Loveneet Batra, took to Instagram to share the benefits of beetroot. In an informative reel, she highlighted not just the nutritional value of beetroot but also easy methods to include it in your diet.

Batra explained why the maroon veggie can be a boon for people who have high blood pressure and diabetes. The body converts the nitrate present in beets to nitric oxide. The oxide, in turn, dilates blood vessels, improves blood flow, and eases high blood pressure. The vegetable is known to help control high sugar levels and increase sensitivity to insulin, courtesy of an antioxidant called alpha-lipoic acid. Beetroot contains another important compound: betalain. It deters specific signalling pathways that play a role in inflammatory diseases. They are also rich in fibre and contain essential nutrients such as copper, iron, Vitamins A and C, and zinc.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnobYbgIF8E/

Here are five easy beetroot recipes you can follow this season to add colour to your healthy palate.

Salad: Add grated or finely chopped beets to a bowl of lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, sprouts, and carrots. Add salt, black pepper, a few lemon drops, and a small cube of butter or grated cheese, and a delicious and healthy bowl of beetroot salad is ready!

Also Read: Radhika Merchant Exudes Grace and Elegance in Custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Gold Silk Tissue Ghagra

Juice or Smoothie: If you want something that’s even faster to make than a salad, head over to the juicer. From a straight juice that has nothing more than juiced beetroot, water, and some salt for garnish, to a fancy smoothie plumped up with yoghurt, berries, veggies, or nuts, there’s a lot to experiment here.

Falafel: Nothing beats Middle-Eastern recipes with beets. Blend beetroot, boiled chickpeas, ginger, sesame seeds, and spices of your choice. Get a consistency you like, add some bread crumbs, and get working on making small balls from this mixture. Flatten them and cook in a small amount of oil. Serve with pita bread, and enjoy!

Hummus: Another Mediterranean preparation that goes great with the veggie. Oil and roast the beets and cut them into small pieces. Roast sesame seeds and ground them into a powder. Mix boiled chickpeas, beetroot, sesame powder, garlic, cumin powder, and salt in a blender. Add a few lemon drops and garnish with mint or coriander.

Raita: Add finely chopped onion and cucumber, grated carrots and beetroot, roasted cumin powder, black pepper, and salt to whisked curd. Serve cold.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here