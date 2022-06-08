Before You Opt for Dermal Fillers, Read Pros and Cons of this Process

Reality television stars like Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have shown us how fillers are an easy way of getting rid of ageing skin. However, there is always a level of apprehension when it comes to undergoing such treatments. There are enough cases of facial filler treatments gone wrong and most of it depends on the doctor or the clinic you choose.

Before we dive into the pros and cons of dermal fillers, let us understand what it is:

Dermal fillers are soft, gel-like substances that are injected under the skin. These fillers can address a number of common skin concerns including smoothing of deep under-eye circles, lifting of cheekbones, plumping of the lips, smoothing of lip lines, and rejuvenation of the hands.

One should also note that self-injection of fillers or fillers administered by non-health professionals is not at all recommended.

Let us begin with the good effects of dermal fillers:

According to a report by Harvard Health, one of the most common compounds used in dermal fillers is hyaluronic acid (HA). HA is a naturally occurring substance found in our skin, and it plays a major role in keeping it hydrated and plump. Dermal fillers with HA, depending on their specific chemical makeup, can last from six months to much longer before being gradually absorbed by the body. One of the main advantages of HA fillers, aside from their natural appearance when injected, is that they can be dissolved by a special solution in case of a bad reaction. In case you are not satisfied with the appearance that HA dermal fillers give, you can get rid of it easily. Harvard Health says that most HA fillers are premixed with lidocaine, a numbing agent, to maximise comfort during treatment.

The cons:

Besides being expensive, dermal fillers can also react badly to your skin. Fillers purchased online can contain non-sterile substances, such as hair gel, which when injected, can cause allergic reactions, infections, and the death of skin cells. Another risk of dermal fillers is that improper injection technique can lead not only to swelling and lumpiness, but also more serious side effects such as the demise of skin cells, and embolism leading to blindness, reports Harvard Health.

