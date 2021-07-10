Begum Parveen Sultana Birthday Special: 5 Memorable Renditions by the Classical Singer

One of the most celebrated vocalists of Hindustani classical music, Begum Parveen Sultana, started her professional career with the Assamese Film Morom Trishna. Sopon Rongin Polash Bonot was her debut song as a playback singer at the age of 15. Her musical talent was first discovered by her mother. At her behest, Sultana’s father Ikramul Majid taught her music since the singer was 4. Janab Majid was a disciple of Bangladesh-based musician Gul Mohammad Khan of the Patiala gharana.

Sultana, since childhood, would only listen to Lata Mangeshkar’s songs, among all playback singers. Sultana went on record saying that she did not like singing for films and there is no classical base. However, she lent her voice for a few timeless film songs. She was honoured with the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 2014.

As the renowned singer turns a year older today, we look at some of the gems she gave to the world of music:

Pital Ki Meri Gagari

This was her first song for a Hindi film. The song from KA Abbas’ 1971 film Do Boond Pani was composed by Jaidev. Sultana, if sung for films, would prefer the ones working on the music to have a classical base. This song got together people who were classically trained musicians. Jaidev had learnt from Ustad Ali Akbar Khan. RD Sarod was a disciple of Ustad Karamatullah Khan, who taught him tabla. Madan Mohan had learnt from Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan and Ustad Amir Khan.

Kaun Gali Gayo Shyam

Sultana rendered this song for Kamal Amrohi’s 1972 film Pakeezah. By that time, she was already an established classical vocalist. With her depth of knowledge, she sang the song in raag Pahadi. One of the eternal compositions from the film, the song was composed by Naushad and set in Khamaj thaat. Sultana added to the mellow mood of the song as she exhibited her command over raagas.

Bendhechhi Bina

Uttam Kumar-directed Kalankini Kankabati included one special song sung by Sultana. This was the only time in her career she sang a Bengali film song. Composed by RD Burman, the song from the 1981 film was a massive hit. The tune of this song was later used in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1982 Hindi film Bemisal. The name of the song was Ae Ri Pawan and was sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Humein Tum Se Pyar Kitna

Another timeless rendition by Sultana came in the 1981 film Kudrat directed by Chetan Anand. She elevated the song with her classical rendition and gave it a new height. Kishore Kumar serenaded another version of the same song. Both received a Filmfare nomination for the song. Sultana got the Best Female Playback Singer award for her performance.

Bichurat Mose Kanha

In 1982, she sang a soothing Ahir Bhairav composed by Ajit Varman. The song featured in Govind Nihalni’s Vijeta which was also very engaging. Ajit Verman and lyricist Vasant Dev teamed up to make a couple of more songs in the film. The film starring Shashi Kapoor and Rekha had two more songs. Man Aanand Aanand Chhaayo was sung by Asha Bhosle, and Satyasheel Deshpande and Manna Dey lent his voice for Man Base Mor Brindaban Ma.

