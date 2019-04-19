English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Being Bullied at School May Up Mental Health Issues
The study found that being bullied in school increases the extent of mental health problems at age 25 by 40 per cent.
Representational image. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Parents, take note. If your child is being bullied in secondary school, it may dramatically increase his/her chances of mental health problems and unemployment later in life, researchers have warned.
The study, presented at the Royal Economic Society's annual conference at the University of Warwick, found that being bullied in school increases the extent of mental health problems at age 25 by 40 per cent.
"Our research shows that being bullied has negative impact on important long-term outcomes, especially unemployment, income and ill-health," said co-author Emma Gorman from Britain's Lancaster University.
"Bullying is widespread in schools and many studies document a negative relationship between bullying and educational outcomes," Gorman added.
For the study, the team analysed data on more than 7,000 students aged 14-16. About half of the pupils involved, who were interviewed at regular intervals until they were 21, and once again at age 25, reported experiencing some type of bullying between the ages of 14 and 16.
The researchers also found that being bullied increases the probability of being unemployed at age 25 by about 35 per cent and for the employed, it reduces their income by around 2 per cent.
"Being bullied causes detrimental effects on children's lives not just in the short-term but for many years after. These are more pronounced among pupils who experience persistent bullying, or violent types of bullying," Gorman said.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
The study, presented at the Royal Economic Society's annual conference at the University of Warwick, found that being bullied in school increases the extent of mental health problems at age 25 by 40 per cent.
"Our research shows that being bullied has negative impact on important long-term outcomes, especially unemployment, income and ill-health," said co-author Emma Gorman from Britain's Lancaster University.
"Bullying is widespread in schools and many studies document a negative relationship between bullying and educational outcomes," Gorman added.
For the study, the team analysed data on more than 7,000 students aged 14-16. About half of the pupils involved, who were interviewed at regular intervals until they were 21, and once again at age 25, reported experiencing some type of bullying between the ages of 14 and 16.
The researchers also found that being bullied increases the probability of being unemployed at age 25 by about 35 per cent and for the employed, it reduces their income by around 2 per cent.
"Being bullied causes detrimental effects on children's lives not just in the short-term but for many years after. These are more pronounced among pupils who experience persistent bullying, or violent types of bullying," Gorman said.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Learns Tricks of the Trade from Kapil Dev at '83 Sets, See Video
- IPL 2019 | MI Has Great Dressing Room Atmosphere: Jayant Yadav
- ICC World Cup 2019 | He Understands the Game From Ball 1 to 300: Kohli on Dhoni
- Jason Momoa Aka Khal Drogo of 'GoT' Just Broke the Internet By Shaving His Beard
- 7-Year-Old Fan Misses Chance to See Rahul Gandhi, Gets Phone Call from Congress President
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results