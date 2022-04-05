Being Sick for a Long Time Affects Your Hair Quality. Know How To Nurture Them

We opt for various measures to ensure that our hair remains strong, dark, and dense. However, our diet and health conditions also affect the strength and growth of our hair. The Covid-19 pandemic has also led to an increase in the issue of Hairfall.

In an article published in the Hindustan newspaper, Bharti Dixit, Assistant Professor of Human Nutrition Department of CSJM University, has given some tips to ensure our hair remains strong. The report also states that if you have been suffering from any disease for a long time, it takes a toll on your hair.

According to this report, people severely affected by Covid or problems like cold, typhoid, tuberculosis, and thyroid have also shown signs of hair fall. It is essential to take a proper diet to nurture your hair and get rid of the problems like hair fall and degradation in their quality. Let’s find more

Vitamin A

Vitamin A helps in the development of the cell gland and the formation of sebum (a waxy and oily substance, which protects the skin and gives moisture). They also give moisture to the hair. Vitamin A is found in abundance in carrot, sweet potato, spinach, pumpkin, milk, egg, curd, and fish oil.

Vitamin B7

Biotin also known as Vitamin B-7 provides nourishment to white blood cells (WBC) and the scalp. Vitamin B is found in cereals, almonds, meat, fish, seafood, and green leafy vegetables.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a strong antioxidant. It also produces a protein called collagen in the body, which is necessary for the growth and strength of the hair. Strawberries, black pepper, and citrus fruits are rich in Vitamin C.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E helps reduce stress, and it has also proven to be beneficial for the skin. Due to this, the hair breaks less and grows faster. For Vitamin E, eat sunflower seeds, almonds, and spinach.

Copper

Copper deficiency in the body may cause Anemia, which can lead to hair breakage. Copper is found in abundance in sunflower seeds, sesame, almonds, apricots, dark chocolate, raisins, cashews, mushrooms, green leafy vegetables, and grains.

Iron

The body produces red blood cells (RBCs), which transport oxygen to the scalp. Its absence affects hair quality. Sesame seeds, red meat, eggs, green vegetables, and sesame seeds are all sources of it.

Zinc

Zinc, apart from aiding the growth of tissues, also makes the oil glands of the scalp healthy. It is found in meat, spinach, wheat, sprouted grains, pumpkin seeds, and sesame seeds.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

