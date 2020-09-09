Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

'Bekhayali' Singer Sachet Tandon's New Song Has Elements of Contemporary Dance

The upcoming romantic track has elements of contemporary dance.

IANS

Updated:September 9, 2020, 5:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Bekhayali' Singer Sachet Tandon's New Song Has Elements of Contemporary Dance
The upcoming romantic track has elements of contemporary dance.

Bekhayali fame singer Sachet Tandon is all set to come up with a new song, titled "Kandhe ka woh til".

The upcoming romantic track has elements of contemporary dance. Choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan will be seen shaking leg with Zaara Yesmin.

Zaara says learning contemporary dance was not easy. " I was nervous to match steps and share the screen with Salman, who is an excellent dancer. While I have trained in flamenco and pole, I wasn't a formal contemporary dancer and had to put in the extra effort," she said.

Salman says he needed extra preparation for the track.

"This song has a lot of modern contemporary dance with body contact work. Even though I'm trained in contemporary, I had to get into vigorous prep," he added.

Recently the singer celebrated his birthday with 'the warriors who've kept us safe'. He shared pictures on his verified Instagram account revealing that he has been celebrating with staff members and security guards.

With music by Manan Bhardwaj and lyrics by Kumaar, "Kandhe ka woh til" will be out on September 10.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading