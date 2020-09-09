'Bekhayali' Singer Sachet Tandon's New Song Has Elements of Contemporary Dance

Bekhayali fame singer Sachet Tandon is all set to come up with a new song, titled "Kandhe ka woh til".

The upcoming romantic track has elements of contemporary dance. Choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan will be seen shaking leg with Zaara Yesmin.

Zaara says learning contemporary dance was not easy. " I was nervous to match steps and share the screen with Salman, who is an excellent dancer. While I have trained in flamenco and pole, I wasn't a formal contemporary dancer and had to put in the extra effort," she said.

Salman says he needed extra preparation for the track.

"This song has a lot of modern contemporary dance with body contact work. Even though I'm trained in contemporary, I had to get into vigorous prep," he added.

Recently the singer celebrated his birthday with 'the warriors who've kept us safe'. He shared pictures on his verified Instagram account revealing that he has been celebrating with staff members and security guards.

With music by Manan Bhardwaj and lyrics by Kumaar, "Kandhe ka woh til" will be out on September 10.