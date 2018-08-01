English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Belarus Extends Visa-free Travel For Tourists to 30 Days
The rule requires visitors to fly in and out of Minsk's main airport.
Young people jump over a bonfire as they take part in the Ivan Kupala Night celebration, a traditional Slavic holiday, outside the small town of Turov, some 270 km south of Minsk, on July 6, 2016. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ SERGEI GAPON)
Loading...
Belarus on Tuesday announced that it is extending visa-free travel for tourists from five days to 30 days in a move that could attract more visitors to the ex-Soviet state on the European Union's doorstep.
Strongman ruler Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree allowing visitors from 80 countries including 39 in Europe, as well as the United States, Australia and Japan to stay for 30 days.
The ruling will enter force when the decree is published in one or two days.
The decree says the move is aimed at "promoting further development of the Belarusian tourism sector" as well as making the country more attractive as a host for sports events and festivals and improving its connectedness to the global economy.
Belarus said it is keen to promote itself as a medical tourism venue and for people keen to recuperate and undergo spa procedures at its sanatoriums.
The visa-free rule requires visitors to fly in and out of Minsk's main airport.
As before, the visa exemption does not apply to foreigners arriving or leaving from Russia because of a lack of border controls betweeen the neighbours.
Minsk has close ties to former Soviet master Moscow, with Belarus part of an economic union with Russia.
Chinese people will also be covered by a separate visa agreement that comes into force in August.
Ties between Belarus and the European Union have improved since the 28-nation bloc began lifting most of its sanctions on the country in 2015 after Lukashenko released high-profile political prisoners.
Also Watch
Strongman ruler Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree allowing visitors from 80 countries including 39 in Europe, as well as the United States, Australia and Japan to stay for 30 days.
The ruling will enter force when the decree is published in one or two days.
The decree says the move is aimed at "promoting further development of the Belarusian tourism sector" as well as making the country more attractive as a host for sports events and festivals and improving its connectedness to the global economy.
Belarus said it is keen to promote itself as a medical tourism venue and for people keen to recuperate and undergo spa procedures at its sanatoriums.
The visa-free rule requires visitors to fly in and out of Minsk's main airport.
As before, the visa exemption does not apply to foreigners arriving or leaving from Russia because of a lack of border controls betweeen the neighbours.
Minsk has close ties to former Soviet master Moscow, with Belarus part of an economic union with Russia.
Chinese people will also be covered by a separate visa agreement that comes into force in August.
Ties between Belarus and the European Union have improved since the 28-nation bloc began lifting most of its sanctions on the country in 2015 after Lukashenko released high-profile political prisoners.
Also Watch
-
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 27 July , 2018 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Wriddhiman Saha To Undergo Shoulder Surgery Shortly in England
- New 2018 Renault Kwid Launched in India for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets Added Features
- A Startup in Delhi Run by a Woman is Making Solo Travel Easy for Half the Population
- Indian Cricket Teams to Tour New Zealand in Early 2019
- Outstanding Kohli Won't Get Bullied, Says Old Nemesis Anderson
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...