Believe It Or Not, Men Make These 5 Dating Mistakes Very Often

When we try to impress someone, we try our best moves. Flirting is an art in which some are so good that they make the other person blush while some struggle to even complete a sentence.

However, if you think you are pro at flirting but still failing to impress your partner, then you might be making some common mistakes that men make unknowingly. Men are more tend to make mistakes as they often don’t see the line (yes, that invisible line).

Talking too much about yourself

It’s good to tell your partner about yourself to gain her trust and maintain the flow of the conversation but indulging too much in yourself and bragging about your skills may irritate her. Choose how much you want to talk about yourself and take the conversation to other things too. It’ll give her a vast idea of your thoughts and personality.

Making fun of her

If you think your sense of humour is great and you can mimic people to make her laugh, then do it but try not to imitate your lady. She will find it to be a major turn off. Some women like being relaxed and enjoy the roast while others find it annoying when the man makes fun of her.

Replying too late

The first rule of flirting is a prompt response. While you are flirting on the text and don’t reply to the message for minutes, the other person may feel that you are not interested in them. If you want to flirt, try to be available all time while texting.

Being Too Eager

When you start flirting with someone, you do it with a thought. You either want a commitment and to make her fall in love with you or you just need to keep it casual with her. Whatever is the reason, just don’t disclose it too soon. Make her relax in your company and ask about her thoughts on relationship and then, give her signals of the thing you want.

Ignoring what she says

Conversations should be two ways. If you are pulling your move, then notice her signs too. Don’t just be involved in your thoughts only, give her time to say what she feels and notice the signs she gives. Look into her eyes, look at her smile, her hand gestures, her lips and then, see what she is trying to convey.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.