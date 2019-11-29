Bella Hadid Donates 600 Tress to Make up for Flights She Took in Past 3 Months

Supermodel Bella Hadid is donating 600 trees in an effort to make up for the environmental impact that took place due to the flights she takes to pursue her modelling career.

She took to Instagram to announce that she will be offsetting her carbon footprint by planting trees, reports usatoday.com.

"Donating 600 trees to be planted, 20 for each flight I took these past 3 months and probably will continue for the rest of the year," the model wrote.

"It makes me sad how much my job affects my carbon footprint and of how brutally climate change is obviously affecting the world," she added.

Along with the explanation, Hadid shared an illustrated image of a woman sitting cross-legged covered in flora, presumably representing Mother Nature, alongside screenshots of information about the importance of trees in the Amazon rainforest and California forests.

She also added a screenshot of her OneTreePlanted cart, which shows she paid to plant 280 trees in California and 320 in the Amazon. OneTreePlanted is a nonprofit organisation that works to plant trees in North America, Latin America, Africa and Asia.

