Bella Hadid Donates 600 Tress to Make up for Flights She Took in Past 3 Months
Bella Hadid posted a lengthy message about the importance of reducing one's carbon footprint and since her career requires her to take frequent flights, she donated 20 plants for each flight she took for past 3 months.
Image: Instagram/ Bella Hadid
Supermodel Bella Hadid is donating 600 trees in an effort to make up for the environmental impact that took place due to the flights she takes to pursue her modelling career.
She took to Instagram to announce that she will be offsetting her carbon footprint by planting trees, reports usatoday.com.
"Donating 600 trees to be planted, 20 for each flight I took these past 3 months and probably will continue for the rest of the year," the model wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Donating 600 trees to be planted , 20 for each flight I took these past 3 months and probably will continue for the rest of the year.It makes me sad how much my job effects my carbon footprint and of how brutally climate change is obviously effecting the world. Mother Nature needs some love... I’ll be starting with my home in California ( 129 million trees need to be restored re: wildfires, 1.3 million acres burned) and of course the Amazon for the most recent wildfires, but please reach out and let me know which locations need to be shown some love as well , all regions welcome Africa, Asia, North America, and Latin America this is so exciting and interesting to me, that even though I’m not physically there, trees are being brought to life in the most incredible places that are in demand of them! it’s the air we breathe, the water we drink, the biodiversity and animal life we need.. I know it’s not much , but when I fly, I look out the window and see so many beautiful, extensive forests, so much land and trees but also so much that needs lots of help.. think about the animals too anyways . once I get home I’m definitely planting my own tree outside. so inspired by my friends ps I did some research and onetreeplanted.org is probably the easiest website I’ve found to donate to multiple regions at the same time, if you’re interested:)
"It makes me sad how much my job affects my carbon footprint and of how brutally climate change is obviously affecting the world," she added.
Along with the explanation, Hadid shared an illustrated image of a woman sitting cross-legged covered in flora, presumably representing Mother Nature, alongside screenshots of information about the importance of trees in the Amazon rainforest and California forests.
She also added a screenshot of her OneTreePlanted cart, which shows she paid to plant 280 trees in California and 320 in the Amazon. OneTreePlanted is a nonprofit organisation that works to plant trees in North America, Latin America, Africa and Asia.
