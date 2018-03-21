English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bella Hadid Hated Her Eyebrows
Bella Hadid was insecure about her look.
Model Bella Hadid wears a creation during the Victoria's Secret fashion show at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. (Image: AP)
Model Bella Hadid says she is now secure about her looks, but during her teenage years, she struggled to accept her features, especially her eyebrows.
The 21-year-old model says that her thin eyebrows left her feeling insecure about her face when she was a teenager, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"I think I had more beauty insecurities growing up than probably anybody. Growing up, I was always self-conscious about my brows but I never knew that you could do something about it. I've always had really thin brows, I got them from my dad," Hadid told Cosmopolitan magazine.
"I was also kind of chubbier growing up until I was 15, so there were a lot of things I had to grow into -- I definitely had to grow into my face a lot. I wasn't very secure with myself until recently," she added.
