1-min read

Bella Hadid Hated Her Eyebrows

Bella Hadid was insecure about her look.

IANS

Updated:March 21, 2018, 7:25 AM IST
Model Bella Hadid wears a creation during the Victoria's Secret fashion show at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. (Image: AP)
Model Bella Hadid says she is now secure about her looks, but during her teenage years, she struggled to accept her features, especially her eyebrows.

The 21-year-old model says that her thin eyebrows left her feeling insecure about her face when she was a teenager, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I think I had more beauty insecurities growing up than probably anybody. Growing up, I was always self-conscious about my brows but I never knew that you could do something about it. I've always had really thin brows, I got them from my dad," Hadid told Cosmopolitan magazine.

"I was also kind of chubbier growing up until I was 15, so there were a lot of things I had to grow into -- I definitely had to grow into my face a lot. I wasn't very secure with myself until recently," she added.

| Edited by: shifa khan
