English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bella Hadid Paints the Town Neon Yellow in Her Latest Outing; See Pics
Bella Hadid is setting high fashion standards with her latest outing. Take a look.
(Photo: Bella Hadid Instagram account)
One of the most sought after models of recent times, Bella Hadid knows how to impress onlookers with her confidence, style and sartorial choices both on and off the ramp.
Always the one to set high beauty and fashion standards, Bella stepped out this weekend for the Dior Homme Spring 2019 show in Paris dressed in a bright and bold outfit that only she would dare don.
Bella turned up at the prestigious night in a neon yellow double breasted pantsuit and to top it all, the American model matched her high-voltage neon outfit with matching manicure and makeup, highlighting her eyes with the same bright colour that she so daringly sported.
Bella rounded off her look with neat neat center-parted hair and a dash of rose pink on her lips.
Take a look.
What do you think of Bella's daring outfit choice? Tell us in the comments section below.
Also Watch
Always the one to set high beauty and fashion standards, Bella stepped out this weekend for the Dior Homme Spring 2019 show in Paris dressed in a bright and bold outfit that only she would dare don.
Bella turned up at the prestigious night in a neon yellow double breasted pantsuit and to top it all, the American model matched her high-voltage neon outfit with matching manicure and makeup, highlighting her eyes with the same bright colour that she so daringly sported.
Bella rounded off her look with neat neat center-parted hair and a dash of rose pink on her lips.
Take a look.
What do you think of Bella's daring outfit choice? Tell us in the comments section below.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Divya Pal
-
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kishore Kumar Was Blacklisted During Emergency as He Refused to Sing Cong Tune, Says PM Modi
- After Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone Likely to Star in Remake of Sridevi's Superhit Film
- What's Brewing? Priyanka and Nick Jonas Are Now Vacationing in Goa
- India to Take on New Zealand in Women's World T20 Opener
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed