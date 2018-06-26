Bella Hadid Paints the Town Neon Yellow in Her Latest Outing; See Pics

A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Jun 23, 2018 at 12:17pm PDT

A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Jun 24, 2018 at 7:04am PDT

A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Jun 23, 2018 at 7:50am PDT

One of the most sought after models of recent times, Bella Hadid knows how to impress onlookers with her confidence, style and sartorial choices both on and off the ramp.Always the one to set high beauty and fashion standards, Bella stepped out this weekend for the Dior Homme Spring 2019 show in Paris dressed in a bright and bold outfit that only she would dare don.Bella turned up at the prestigious night in a neon yellow double breasted pantsuit and to top it all, the American model matched her high-voltage neon outfit with matching manicure and makeup, highlighting her eyes with the same bright colour that she so daringly sported.Bella rounded off her look with neat neat center-parted hair and a dash of rose pink on her lips.Take a look.What do you think of Bella's daring outfit choice? Tell us in the comments section below.