Bella Hadid Reveals Her Self-Care Routine, It Includes Journaling, Meditating And Drinking Tea

American model Bella Hadid is one of the celebs who have been honest about their mental health issues, in the hopes that her story may inspire others to share theirs as well, taking some of their loneliness away. Previously, the Victoria’s Secret model had opened up about her mental health stating that she has “suffered from extreme depression and anxiety" for the most of her adolescent and adult life. Now in an exclusive chat with Bustle, Bella has said that the most significant difference she has made in her life is that she has established a routine. To effectively deal with anxiety, she has started keeping a journal, doing guided meditations, and drinking tea before bed as self-care routines.

The 25-year-old said in the Bustle interview that her mornings start with a “large glass of water and journaling for three pages. “For me, journaling for 30 minutes in the morning before I get on my phone helps with my anxiety," she said. She then does gratitude meditation which is just a way of thanking the world for keeping her alive and for giving her all that she has.

She admits that part of her depression and anxiety was due to the fact that she was not working and hibernating at home from exhaustion. She has now incorporated a 30-min morning walk into her routine as well.

Bella said that when she wants to de-stress in between job periods, she spends some fun time with her girlfriends. She also prioritises obtaining a good night’s sleep, which she does through ‘deep-sleep meditation’ and ‘hot tea.’ For people who are having a difficult time concentrating while meditating, she recommended guided meditations over musical ones and asked to choose a voice that made one feel centered and calm.

Last month in an interview with Instyle, Bella had revealed that she quit drinking. She revealed she replaced her morning coffee with a non-alcoholic beverage to receive the same energy boost minus the anxiety. It also assisted her in reducing her drinking.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.