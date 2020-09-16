Bella Hadid Shares a Loving Summer Throwback Photo of Her and Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid has entered the final moments of her pregnancy journey and is savouring the special time with her family. As excitement reaches its peak ahead of the arrival of the baby, it appears aunt-to-be Bella Hadid cannot contain her enthusiasm.

The 23-year-old model dropped a rare beautiful picture wherein she is posing with her pregnant sister. In the snapshot, Bella and Gigi are standing side by side baring their stomachs and cradling their ‘bumps’ as the sunsets. Bella wore denim with a pink tee, while Gigi opted for a summer dress.

Though Gigi’s was an obvious burgeoning baby bump, Bella quipped that her ‘bump’ was courtesy a beefy feast. With a dash of humour, Bella gave a shoutout to the soon-to-be parents Gigi and her boyfriend Zayn Malik in the caption.

Sharing an adorable picture, Bella wrote, "June 11, 2020. Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and Gigi’s is from @zayn. I love you both so freaking much — can't stop crying." Soon, Gigi replied to Bella's post with three emojis. The serene summer picture is taken back in the month of June as revealed by Bella. The family spent most of the quarantine time at their family's Pennsylvania farm.

The expectant mother lit up the internet with visuals from her much-admired maternity shoot captured in July ahead of the due date. The first set of images, all in monochrome, debuted in August on Gigi’s Instagram.

Gigi revealed in April on Jimmy Fallon’s show of her pregnancy for the first time. She said that she and her partner, former One Direction member, Zayn are excited to embrace parenthood. Gigi’s mom, Yolanda revealed that the due date was in September, however, an official announcement of the baby’s arrival is yet to be heard.