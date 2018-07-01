Bella Hadid Shuts Down Relationship Rumours With Drake

Model Bella Hadid has denied being in a relationship with rapper Drake after fans started speculating whether his new love song "Finesse" was about her.In the track, the rapper, 31, made a reference to the modelling industry as he sang about a mystery woman.But after a Twitter user made a joke about the song on Twitter, Hadid, 21, denied being romantically involved with the rapper, reports dailymail.co.uk.The supermodel was surprised by a fan's comment that Drake "probably" had sex with her."Not me!" Hadid tweeted, along with several irritated emoticons."That's disrespectful. Why can't people be friends without all the insinuation," she added.The speculation started after Drake released the new song, where he referenced fashion week and debated whether or not to go to New York.