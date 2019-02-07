Bella Hadid is Here to Slay As She Becomes the Face of Kith X Versace Campaign, See Pics

US supermodel Bella Hadid has stepped in front of the camera to model the new collection from streetwear label Kith and luxury Italian fashion house Versace. The images, shot by the photographer and director Pierre Toussaint, see the star showcase several items from the decadent 100-piece collection, including a leather triangle bra top, an oversized puffer jacket, a minimalist bodysuit and an elaborate headscarf. The model shared some of the pictures with her 22 million Instagram followers, alongside the tongue-in-cheek caption: "My usual home attire."The collaboration, which spans menswear and womenswear, has seen Kith put its signature streetstyle spin on classic Versace codes -- including modifying the house's iconic ‘Medusa' logo for the first time in its history. The series launches on February 15, according to reports by WWD.Hadid and Versace have a longstanding relationship -- the model landed her first campaign with the house for Spring/Summer 2016, and has regularly walked in its haute couture and ready-to-wear catwalk shows ever since. The new campaign is the latest in a string of high-profile coups for the 22-year-old, who was also announced as the face of the ‘Michael Michael Kors' Spring/Summer 2019 campaign last month.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.