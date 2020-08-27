Bella Thorne Creates Buzz After Making Over USD 1 Million in 24 hours on OnlyFans

Former Disney star Bella Thorne has hit headlines after earning more than $1 million on OnlyFans, a site known for adult and not safe for work (NSFW) content.

CNN reported, quoting OnlyFans, that Bella has set a record as she achieved this feat within 24 hours of debuting her page on the site.

She has been posting personal content and never-before-seen photos and videos on the site. The subscription rate for her page is $20 a month.

Thorne informed her followers of the launch of her OnlyFans page on social media on August 14. Those who post content on the site receive 80 per cent of their subscription revenue. They also get tips from their fans.

This is not the first time she has created buzz with her adult content. In 2019, Pornhub gave her the Vision Award for her adult film Her & Him. She made her debut in direction with this film.

Talking to Los Angeles Times, Thorne said that she was planning to use this amount for donation to charity. She also revealed that she would spend it on her production company.

According to the news website, she is using OnlyFans the site as research for a new movie she’s making with Sean Baker.

“It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently,” Thorne explained via — what else? — text message. “What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users?,” she said.

Rapper Cardi B and some members of Bravo’s Real Housewives also use the site.