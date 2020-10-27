Bella Thorne is Halloween Ready in 'Red Riding Hood’ Outfit, See Pics

It’s a little early still but Bella Thorne is already Halloween ready. The 23-year-old is famous for her head turning Halloween costumes and this year is no exception. The attractive looking lass donned a scintillating red number and ensured fans a glimpse of every angle of her revealing outfit. In the chain of captures with sizzling poses, Bella posted on Instagram, she is garbed head-to-toe in bright red.

The latest version of the actress’ look is inspired by Little Red Riding Hood. It has her flaunting a figure-flattering PVC leotard. The plunging tight-fitting outfit clung to the beauty’s enviable curves. The X-rated look was centered on her cleavage and buttocks, leaving her fans little to imagination.

The former Disney star opted for a matching red silk hooded cape and hood beneath which her wavy red locks flowed over her shoulders. She sealed her look with stockings and a stain of glowing red lipstick.

Bella enjoyed being Little Red Riding Hood as she is also seen against a makeshift forest holding a picnic basket with her hands covered by red satin gloves. Pretending to visit her grandmother in the woods as goes the storyline of the 20th century fairy tale, Bella posed with a basket filled with fruits and edibles.

In one of the snaps, Bella is posing for the camera looking over her shoulder with one buttock side on display that has a tattoo reading, ‘Bite Me.’ Deep in character, Bella captioned the string of shots as, "Lil red grandma doesn’t approve of my outfit ."

It should come as no surprise as last year too, Bella was impressive in her Halloween photoshoot. In the set of pictures, she posted in October of 2019, Bella strikes poses with her sister Dani Thorne.

The sibling duo is dressed in fairy costumes for the occasion. Her look consisted of a bedazzled corset with a matching feathered tutu and purple wings and long light gloves.