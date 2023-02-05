CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » Belly Dancing Is An Art And Nora Fatehi Has Mastered It
2-MIN READ

Belly Dancing Is An Art And Nora Fatehi Has Mastered It

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 12:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Belly dancing is not as easy as Nora makes it look, it takes severe perseverance to achieve the level of dancing that she has been able to achieve. (Image: Instagram)

Belly dancing is not as easy as Nora makes it look, it takes severe perseverance to achieve the level of dancing that she has been able to achieve. (Image: Instagram)

Nora is one of the fittest actors in B-town and practising Belly dancing definitely has a lot to do with that

Nora Fatehi loves attention. She often grabs it with her groovy dance moves or jaw-dropping fashion choices, or even better when she comes up with the best of both worlds. Starting with Dilbar from the film, Satyameva Jayate to An Action Hero’s Jheda Nasha, Nora has only upped her game when it comes to dancing. It is worth mentioning that her belly dancing is simply out of this world. With every music video, Nora simply amplifies the complexity of her performances and we are left gawking.

Belly dancing is also extremely beneficial for health and helps you stay in shape, so here is looking back at some of her performances-

At her best friend’s wedding, Nora Fatehi did an impromptu performance and showed off her belly dancing skills. The unexpected performance got the loudest cheer from the guests as well as the bride and groom.

Nora Fatehi lit up the stage at the FIFA World Cup 2022 FanFest in Qatar as she performed some of her popular dance numbers. Her incredible moves were hard to miss.

While celebrating Morocco’s victory over Spain in one of the FIFA World Cup games, Nora couldn’t contain her excitement. She shared a video of herself celebrating the victory by belly dancing. FYI: Morocco is widely popular for the art of belly dancing.

Nora Fatehi, who is a household name today, left us in awe of her moves on the IIFA 2022 stage in Abu Dhabi last year. The dancing diva set the stage on fire as she performed to Nach Meri Rani and Kusu Kusu, making us look for our jaws on the floor.

Nora Fatehi’s performance with Saumya Kamble, who was one of the contestants on the reality shows India’s Best Dancer, is one memorable duet. In one of the episodes, the duo had put their belly dance moves, which were in synchronisation, on display. Nora Fatehi serves as a judge on the dance reality show.

