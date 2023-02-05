Belly Dancing Is An Art And Nora Fatehi Has Mastered It

Nora Fatehi loves attention. She often grabs it with her groovy dance moves or jaw-dropping fashion choices, or even better when she comes up with the best of both worlds. Starting with Dilbar from the film, Satyameva Jayate to An Action Hero’s Jheda Nasha, Nora has only upped her game when it comes to dancing. It is worth mentioning that her belly dancing is simply out of this world. With every music video, Nora simply amplifies the complexity of her performances and we are left gawking.

Belly dancing is also extremely beneficial for health and helps you stay in shape, so here is looking back at some of her performances-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi ( fanspage ) (@norafatehi.craxy)

At her best friend’s wedding, Nora Fatehi did an impromptu performance and showed off her belly dancing skills. The unexpected performance got the loudest cheer from the guests as well as the bride and groom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehism)

Nora Fatehi lit up the stage at the FIFA World Cup 2022 FanFest in Qatar as she performed some of her popular dance numbers. Her incredible moves were hard to miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

While celebrating Morocco’s victory over Spain in one of the FIFA World Cup games, Nora couldn’t contain her excitement. She shared a video of herself celebrating the victory by belly dancing. FYI: Morocco is widely popular for the art of belly dancing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NORA FATEHI (@nora_fatehi_planet)

Nora Fatehi, who is a household name today, left us in awe of her moves on the IIFA 2022 stage in Abu Dhabi last year. The dancing diva set the stage on fire as she performed to Nach Meri Rani and Kusu Kusu, making us look for our jaws on the floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saumya kamble (@k.saumya_fp)

Nora Fatehi’s performance with Saumya Kamble, who was one of the contestants on the reality shows India’s Best Dancer, is one memorable duet. In one of the episodes, the duo had put their belly dance moves, which were in synchronisation, on display. Nora Fatehi serves as a judge on the dance reality show.

