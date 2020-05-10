Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas Wear Matching Heart Necklaces

Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas met while shooting for their movie Deep Water in 2019, have been enjoying their time together despite the coronavirus quarantine.

IANS

Updated:May 10, 2020, 7:51 PM IST
Actors Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas have displayed their affection for each other by wearing pendants in the shape of half of a heart.

The Knives Out actress was photographed in April wearing her heart necklace while out for a stroll with Affleck in Los Angeles. As for Affleck, his necklace was visible when the Batman star arrived to meet de Armas in Venice, California, on Friday, reports usmagazine.com.

It was confirmed in March that the couple are dating after the pair were seen vacationing together in Costa Rica and Cuba. A source had said in April that the two are smitten with each other.

"Ben is very supportive of Ana and tells her how amazing she is," the source said at the time.

"Ana's friends are constantly telling her how lucky she is to have Ben and think he is so charming, cool and fun. They're so happy for her."

The couple, who met while shooting for their movie Deep Water in 2019, have been enjoying their time together despite the coronavirus quarantine.

Affleck and the No Time to Die star have frequently been photographed taking walks together throughout their neighbourhood.

"Ana and Ben are so in love and they are just enjoying the moment and are quarantined together and happy," the source added.

