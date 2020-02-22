Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Ben Affleck Says He's Not Using Any Dating Apps

He says he prefers to date women the old fashioned way, and he is keen to find someone to settle down with in the near future.

IANS

Updated:February 22, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ben Affleck Says He's Not Using Any Dating Apps
Ben Affleck

Hollywood star Ben Affleck has debunked all rumours suggesting he has turned to dating applications to find love.

Affleck has been single since last spring (2019), after splitting once more from his on/off girlfriend, "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus, and in October he was reported to have signed up to Raya, an exclusive dating app favoured by celebrities, reports aceshowbiz.com.

However, Affleck has now dismissed the rumours: "I am not on any websites... I am on no dating (apps), not Tinder, Grindr..., Bumble...," he told breakfast show "Good Morning America". "I am not on any of them... I know people who are on them and they have a fun time, but not me."

He says he prefers to do it the old fashioned way, and he is keen to find someone to settle down with in the near future.

"I would love to have a relationship that was deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed," he shared.

Affleck, who has been open about his struggle with alcoholism, recently branded his 2015 separation and subsequent divorce from Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children, to be his "biggest regret" and although there are "plenty of mistakes" from his past he would love to change, he has accepted it's time to learn from the missteps and move forward with his life.

Affleck hopes that in five years' time, he will have found happiness in his personal and professional life once again.

Asked where he sees himself in 2025, he said: "Five years from now, Ben Affleck is sober and happy and sees his kids three-and-a-half days a week, and has made three or four movies that are interesting to him, directed two that he's hopefully proud of, and is in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship. I really set myself up for that one, didn't I?" he quipped. "I better make it now!".

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram