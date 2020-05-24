Take the pledge to vote

Ben Affleck Steps Out With Ana de Armas, His Kids

Ben Affleck and his wife Ana de Armas, with their three children, stepped out of their house amid the coronavirus pandemic.

IANS

Updated:May 24, 2020, 8:11 PM IST
Ben Affleck Steps Out With Ana de Armas, His Kids
Ben Affleck and his wife Ana de Armas, with their three children, stepped out of their house amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hollywood star Ben Affleck recently took a walk with his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, and his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In photos posted by TMZ, the actor and de Armas were accompanied by his three children -- Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 -- as they walked the Cuban actress's dog, Elvis, along with Garner's dog, Birdie, and Affleck's German shepherd in Brentwood, California, reports usmagazine.com.

All five wore masks as they stepped out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The outing came days after a source told Us Weekly that Affleck and Garner, who split in June 2005 after 10 years of marriage, "have worked hard to get in a good place with each other".

In March, it was reported that Affleck is dating the Knives Out actress after meeting on the set of their upcoming erotic thriller, Deep Water, in New Orleans.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official in April while celebrating de Armas' birthday at Joshua Tree National Park in California.

Meanwhile, a source said that de Armas admires how Affleck and Garner work together to coparent their children.

