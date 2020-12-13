Beneficial Ayurvedic Skincare Remedies for Pregnant Women

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey but it can take quite a toll on the mom’s body. Though pregnant women have a magical glow, there can be some negative impacts on the skin post-birth. The stress, the anxiety and fears about the future generally affect the mother’s mental and sometimes physical health as well. The stress and anxiety can show up on your skin as dullness and lifeless skin

But fear not, through proper skincare routines and healthy lifestyle one can ensure that the beautiful journey also results in beautiful skin and overall well-being of the mothers.

If you think only expensive, western cosmetic treatments can be used to restore the skin, then think again. Our very own Ayurvedic remedies can be extremely beneficial for moms-to-be and their skincare without the risk of any chemicals entering your body.

Here are a few home remedies to try for pregnant women’s skincare.

Ayurvedic Massage

Massage is a very integral part of many Ayurvedic Wellness Therapies. Massage can help alleviate pain, moisturise the skin, and increase blood circulation. Particular ayurvedic massages can help remove Vata-dosha. Regular massage will also rejuvenate your skin and retain a healthy glow.

Ayurvedic diet

Try “Vata pacifying” diet in Ayurveda. Certain foods like rice, milk, vegetable soup, garlic, ghee etc are considered very essential in Ayurvedic diets. Do consult an expert and your doctor to curate a perfect diet plan that will help your skin maintain its shine and elasticity.

Herbal supplements

Ayurvedic remedies using herbs are very helpful both during pregnancy and after-birth. Saffron, ashwagandha, shatavari, vidari, bala, and jatamansi are just some of the herbs you can consume as tablets or in other forms to help healthify your skin.

Rest, sleep, and be happy!

From western medicine to ancient texts, the importance and impact of good sleep on the skin is widely acknowledged. Proper rest helps the skin cells revive and rejuvenate (and get rid of those baggy undereye dark circles!)

Also, be happy! Stress will lead to hormonal imbalances, breakouts, acne, and so on. So find ways to relax, be happy, and have a wonderful pregnancy experience.