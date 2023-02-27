Benefits And Risks Of Cosmetic Procedures Such As Botox And Fillers

Cosmetic procedures such as Botox and fillers have become increasingly popular in recent years as people seek to enhance their physical appearance. These procedures are designed to smooth out wrinkles and add volume to specific areas of the face. While they offer a quick and relatively painless solution to many cosmetic concerns, they also come with their own set of benefits and risks.

On the one hand, Botox and fillers can provide an immediate boost to one’s confidence and self-esteem, as they can make a person look and feel more youthful and attractive. They are also minimally invasive and require little to no downtime, making them a convenient option for busy individuals. However, there are potential risks associated with these procedures, including bruising, infection, and nerve damage, which can have long-lasting effects. Additionally, if not administered properly, cosmetic procedures can result in an unnatural appearance or even disfigurement.

Let’s explore the benefits and risks of Botox and fillers, as well as provide information to help readers make an informed decision about whether these procedures are right for them.

Dr Soni Gupta, Dermatologist & Aesthetic Physician, Max Multispeciality Centre, Panchsheel Park, New Delhi says before discussing about the benefits and risks of cosmetic procedure, we should understand about the types of cosmetic procedures available.

Broadly procedures can be divided Non-Surgical and Surgical

In Non-Surgical category, inject able treatments which includes meso therapy, inj fillings and inj botolinum toxins, Platelet plasma therapy Machine treatment can be included. It includes various laser, Radio frequency(RF) High Intensity Focal Ultrasound (HIFU) depending on age and type of skin.

It is usually mix and match of multiple procedure to correct all level of skin, subcutaneous fat, muscle and bone (in case bone resorption in post 50 age grp).

Dr Gupta shares that fillers are of two types:

1) Permanent

2) Temporary (Biodegradable)

Nowadays, maximum fillers are temporary. Fillers are Hyaluronic acid, HA is naturally present in skin, provides support, suppleness and hydration to the skin.

Fillers are useful for correcting ageing effects like sagginess, volume less, correcting tired faces also useful for enhancing facial features like lips, chin, eyebrow lift and nose, also useful for improving texture of skin and adding glow.

Risks

Usually, risk associated with filler can be divided in two categories

1) Product related

2) Injection technique related

So product should be of good quality. Doctor who is injecting should be a dermatologist or a plastic surgeon who is trained in filler and botulinum toxin injection techniques and well-versed with facial anatomy.

Risks

1) Injection site swelling and Bruises

2) Wrong injection in blood vessel that can lead to necrosis, local ulcers,

3) Asymmetry

4) Unnatural look

Temporary in nature (depending upon type of fillers longevity varies 6 months to 18 months) and expensive.

Botulinum toxin is protein useful for relaxing muscles that helps in reduction of forehead lines, glabella lines and crow’s feet (wrinkles on outer sides of eyes), eyebrow lift

Benefits

1) Reduce lines of dynamic wrinkles

2) Gives a Youthful look

Risk

1) Injection site swelling and bruise

2) Asymmetry of face

3) Drooping of eyelid

4) Temporary in nature

Effects last for 4-6 month and does not work much on static lines

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here